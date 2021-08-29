2 Reasons Social Security Isn't as Unreliable as You Think

Clearly, there's a problem. The latest report from the Trustees of the Social Security and Medicare trust funds note: "The Old-Age and Survivors Insurance (OASI) Trust Fund, which pays retirement and survivors benefits, will be able to pay scheduled benefits on a timely basis until 2034, the same as reported last year. At that time, the fund's reserves will become depleted and continuing tax income will be sufficient to pay 76% of scheduled benefits."

So there is bad news, and significant bad news. If you were planning on scraping by on your Social Security income alone in retirement, that would have been hard even without these looming problems. The recent average monthly benefit for retirees was just $1,557, or about $18,700 annually. If you were to receive only 76% of that, it would be $1,183 per month, or about $14,200 annually. That kind of cut can be catastrophic for millions of retirees, but it's still much better than nothing.

2. The program can be strengthened