2 Reasons Stocks Are Still Great Investments for Seniors

So now that you understand the benefits of investing in stocks as a senior, the next question you're probably asking is: How much should I invest in stocks? Everyone has to come up with their own answer to that based on their risk tolerance and retirement timeline, but the general rule of thumb is to invest 110 minus your age in stocks.

So if you're 50 years old, you'd invest 60% of your savings in stocks and 40% in bonds. Then, when you turn 51, you should readjust your asset allocation so 59% of your savings is in stocks and 41% in bonds.

The old rule used to be to invest 100 minus your age in stocks, but as people live longer, they need more money for retirement. Keeping more money in stocks for longer increases their chances of having enough saved.

You can use the "110 minus your age" rule as a starting point, but know that the best asset allocation for you may be different than this. If you don't plan to retire for many years yet, you may be able to keep more of your money in stocks because you'll have time to recover from a market crash before you need your savings. So consider your individual situation when deciding how to allocate your portfolio.

