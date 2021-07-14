2 Reasons to Fear the Stock Market, and 3 Reasons Not to

An S&P 500 index fund is an investment portfolio that mimics the behavior of the S&P 500. When the S&P 500 rises 2%, the index fund also should rise about 2%. Any difference in performance between the index and the fund should mostly be related to the fund's expense ratio. If you choose a fund with a low expense ratio, your returns should be very close to market level.

4. You know long-term investing losses are uncommon

As I noted above, the stock market usually rises during periods of 10 years or more. The longer your investment timeline, the easier it will be to turn a profit.

You might see a 20% rise in one year and a 20% loss in the next. But if you can ride out that turbulence, your investments should appreciate over 10, 15, and 20 years.

5. You understand crashes and corrections create opportunity

When your favorite brand of shoes or clothes goes on sale, you view it as an opportunity. You can get more of the stuff you want at a lower price.