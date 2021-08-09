2 Reasons to Invest in Crypto -- and 2 Reasons Not To

If crypto does become mainstream, its price could soar to new heights. Bitcoin is currently priced at close to $44,000 per token, but some experts predict it may reach up to $500,000 per token someday. Depending on just how widely adopted cryptocurrency becomes, there could be a lot of earning potential for early investors.

Of course, nobody knows for sure whether it actually will become mainstream. But if you're the early adopter type and believe cryptocurrency has a shot at changing society as we know it, now may be the time to buy.

2. You'd rather risk losing money than live with "what if"s

Even if you're a cryptocurrency skeptic, there's one other reason to consider investing: You don't want to live with the regret of not buying if it becomes mainstream.