2 Reasons to Invest in Crypto -- and 4 Reasons Not to

4. It's unregulated: Finally, while the whole point of any crypto is to operate outside of regulatory environments, sometimes it's in consumers' best interest to operate within the confines of a regulated environment. Aside from legal protections linked to doing so, despite their shortcomings most central banks still do a reasonably good job of throttling economies. A transition to a consumer-controlled environment would not only prove volatile, but such a sweeping change could prove downright devastating. That's one of the many reasons why governments are entertaining more control measures of digital currencies, which of course ultimately works against crypto values.

Should you invest in crypto?

Are you suddenly less convinced cryptocurrencies are a must-have holding? That's not the goal, to be clear. While it's true that there's an inherent risk in ownership, there's also no denying there's upside potential in these trades.

But do recognize that nearly all of the gains any crypto has dished out since its inception have been rooted in speculation rather than a calculated assessment of its underlying value. That's fine, but speculation sets the stage for major sell-offs from which prices may never fully recover.

