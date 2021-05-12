2 Reasons to Invest in Cryptocurrency -- and 3 Reasons Not to

Right now, cryptocurrency isn't widely accepted around the world. But as more merchants start to accept it as a form of payment, it could potentially have an enormous impact on society. By investing now, you could get in on the ground floor, so to speak.

Bitcoin has also been referred to as "digital gold" because there is a limited number of coins that can be created. Supporters of Bitcoin say this scarcity increases its value, which could also drive up its price.

2. It could help diversify your portfolio

If you're eager to get involved in the crypto space, it may not hurt to invest a small portion of your portfolio in cryptocurrency.

In fact, diversifying into a new industry can give you the incentive to better understand crypto and how it works. After all, it's often easier to research unfamiliar topics when you have skin in the game. And the better you understand crypto, the better decisions you'll be able to make.