2 Reasons You Shouldn't Count on Social Security, and 1 Reason You Should

It can help to remember that Social Security has long worked by taking in more money from working people (via the taxes that are taken out of your paycheck) than it pays out to retired people.

Our nation's demographics are shifting, though, with people living longer and many people retiring sooner. Whereas the program used to run with a surplus, that surplus will end and the incoming tax dollars will only be enough to pay around 76% of retirees' expected (and entitled) benefits.

So Social Security is not going to suddenly disappear or stop paying out any benefits, but if nothing changes, it's on course to be paying a lot less in a little more than a decade.

2. It won't be enough

Even if Social Security does keep operating as it is now, the monthly benefit checks you receive may be a lot less than you expected. The program was never designed to provide enough to live on -- just around 40% of your preretirement income. Recently, the average monthly retirement benefit was $1,555, or $18,660 annually.