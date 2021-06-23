2 Reasons You Shouldn't Count on Social Security, and 1 You Should

2. Social Security alone can't fund retirement

Even if benefits aren't cut in the future, Social Security was never meant to be a primary source of income. The way the program was designed, benefits were intended to cover around 40% of a worker's pre-retirement income. The other 60%, then, would need to come from a pension, savings, or other sources of income.

Unless you're willing to make drastic budget cuts, most people can't afford to live on Social Security alone. The average retiree receives around $18,500 per year in benefits, and if your checks are reduced in the next couple of decades, it will be even more difficult to pay the bills with Social Security alone.

Why you can depend on your benefits

1. Benefits won't go away completely

With benefit cuts looming, it can be daunting to think about retirement without Social Security. The good news, though, is that although benefits may be reduced, they won't go away entirely.

Benefits depend on payroll taxes, so as long as workers continue paying their taxes, there will always be some money to pay out in benefits. So no matter what happens with Social Security, there's a good chance you'll still be able to depend on your benefits to some extent.