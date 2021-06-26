2 Sample Retirement Plans for Every Age

Many financial experts will have you believe that retirement planning is a complex world of spreadsheets and specialized knowledge. That's only halfway true. An expert can add value to the planning process -- but you can also start preparing for retirement independently. You just need to know which assumptions to make and what they mean.

The two sample retirement plans below provide a framework for your independent retirement planning. Use one or both to identify a starting point for retirement readiness. You can always retain an advisor later to flesh out more details -- but getting started is something you should do as soon as possible.

1. Retirement plan for the detail-oriented

There are advantages to taking a more thorough approach to your retirement plan. For one, the first step of an in-depth plan involves reviewing your living expenses. That process usually reveals some easy cutbacks you can make to spend less and save more.