2 Situations in Which Your Social Security Could Be Taxable

Colorado

Connecticut

Kansas

Minnesota

Missouri

Montana

Nebraska

New Mexico

North Dakota

Rhode Island

Utah

Vermont

West Virginia

The specific rules about taxing your benefits vary by state, and all states tax only higher earners on their benefits. Some are in the process of phasing out these taxes on retirees. Starting in 2022, for example, West Virginia seniors shouldn't have to worry about owing state taxes on benefits as they are expected to be completely eliminated.

Still, if you live in one of these states or are considering moving to one in retirement, this could mean keeping less of your Social Security retirement money.

Taxes are never fun to pay, especially so on benefits that you've worked all your life to earn. But knowing these rules will help prepare you for them, or even help you avoid them entirely.

The $16,728 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook