2 Social Security Mistakes that Could Cost You Big

2. Taking your benefits at the wrong time

There isn't necessarily a wrong time that you can take Social Security, but there could be a best time for you. And that timing depends mostly on your life expectancy. There is no way of knowing exactly how long you will live, but there are certain things like a family history of longevity or being in good health that could increase your odds of living a long life in retirement.

If you qualify for Social Security, you will get your standard benefit at your full retirement age (FRA). But you can take it as early as age 62 and as late as age 70. For every year that you take it early, though, your benefit will be reduced, and for every year that you take it later, it will be increased. The shorter your life expectancy, the more sense taking this benefit early at age 62 makes. But if you live to the age of about 80, taking it at your FRA may be best. And the longer you live, the better delaying it could work out for you.