2 Social Security Rules That Could Mess Up Your Retirement

The more you read up on Social Security, the less these and other less-than-favorable rules are apt to hurt you. If you're aware that filing early will result in a lower monthly benefit for life, you can push yourself to work longer and avoid claiming Social Security before FRA.

And now that you know to expect taxes on benefits, you can take steps to avoid them. That could mean moving to a state that doesn't impose taxes or keeping your retirement savings in a Roth IRA, since withdrawals from that type of account won't count toward provisional income.

Social Security might not be the simplest program to navigate. But the more you learn about it, the better positioned you'll be to make the most of it.

