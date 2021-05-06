2 Stocks to Invest Your Stimulus Check In

While Boston Omaha's track record has been great so far, at a market cap of $830 million and only $45.7 million in 2020 revenue, it trades at a price-to-sales (P/S) ratio of 18, putting a premium on the current and future investments Rozek and Peterson make. If the pair don't allocate capital in a smart manner, Boston Omaha will likely underperform the market over the next decade.

With that being said, this is not a company where you are investing because of a specific product, business model, or current valuation. You're largely betting on the talent of the management team. And with its current market cap, Boston Omaha has a lot of room for growth if management can keep making quality investments such as it did with Dream Finders Homes.

Boston Omaha and Google are wildly different in size (one has a market cap under $1 billion, the other is worth over $1 trillion), but both businesses should be around decades from now. If you're looking for something to invest your economic stimulus check in, you can't do much better than these two stocks.

