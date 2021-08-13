2 Things That Can Haunt Every Investor's Portfolio

Rather, it means holding stocks from several different industries, countries, market caps, investment styles, and risk profiles. It also means holding other investments, such as fixed-income instruments, real estate, and commodities.

If you kept all of your portfolio in similar type stocks (say, only large caps, growth funds, or value funds), your portfolio would move in tandem with that part of the market. If you are well diversified, short-term drops in one area should be offset by gains in another area. Of course, there is the threat of over-diversifying, which could hurt your portfolio.

What is the right level of diversification? Value Line Research did a recent study and found that you can be well-diversified and reduce risk with only about four or five different funds or 15 to 20 different stocks. But even if you have fewer than that, it's important to make sure that they are diversified by industry, investment styles, market caps, etc.