2 Things to Consider When Investing in SPACs

Knowing this, the enterprise values and market caps offered are often underestimated due to share price appreciation taking place after the merger announcement. To properly assess the valuation, investors must use the ticker's current share price, not the initial $10 per share benchmark.

Beyond share price fluctuations, shares outstanding can also be difficult to quantify. SPACs will offer rough share counts in investor materials, but also sometimes exclude a portion of ownership from the measurement. Things like warrants and options to be exercised in the future are sometimes not considered in a SPAC's total valuation.

The future exchanging of these options and warrants for common shares would dilute current owners and expand the company's market cap. None of this is to say a SPAC can't be a good investment (I own four of them), but these factors must be weighed when valuing a company in the SPAC world.

2. Forecasts are uncertain

Along with valuations being somewhat tricky to calculate, long-term forecasts offered by management teams are tough to evaluate. SPACs often publish revenue and profitability targets for several years (I've seen up to five years ahead). These forecasts are valuable and should be considered. The uncertainty associated with these estimates, however, should also be considered.