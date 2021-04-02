2 Top Stocks You Can Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

Microsoft is in direct competition with fearsome heavy-hitters including Amazon, Alphabet, and Apple. That's certainly a risk. That said, Azure is second only to AWS in the cloud market, with 20% share. Encouragingly, it has actually gained market share over the past year. Microsoft will grow by merely maintaining share in the next decade, as cloud services are expected to expand nearly 20% annually.

At a forward P/E ratio of only 28.7, there's too much upside potential here relative to the risks associated with competition. Microsoft has the established business to make it a relatively safe stock, and it also provides growth potential to outpace the market.

10 stocks we like better than Microsoft

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*