2 Vanguard ETFs I'm Going to Hold Forever

This ETF is slightly higher risk than the S&P 500 ETF for a couple of reasons. For one, it includes around half the number of stocks, which provides less diversification. Also, growth stocks can be riskier than stocks from more established companies because they tend to be more volatile.

That said, the largest holdings in this fund are major tech companies like Amazon, Apple, Microsoft, and Alphabet -- companies that experience rapid growth but are also enormous and relatively stable corporations.

The advantage of investing in a growth ETF is that you're likely to see higher-than-average returns. In fact, since this fund's inception in 2004, it has earned an average rate of return of close to 12% per year. If I were to invest $400 per month in this ETF while earning a 12% average annual return, I'd have around $1.158 million after 30 years.

