2 Ways Fear Can Crush Your Investment Performance

How you can keep your fears in check

Your risk-taking ability as an investor is defined in part by your time horizon, and choosing the appropriate investments for your accounts can help keep your fears at bay. Before you invest, you should evaluate when you will need your money. If it's a long time from now, you can potentially choose more risky assets because they will have time to recover in the event of a big loss.

But even then, you may not have the appetite for a bigger risk. It's fun seeing your accounts increase from month to month as the stock market rallies. But if the stock market ups and downs make you panic no matter how much time you have, you may have a lower appetite for risk. In this case, you would benefit from investing a portion of your money in safer investments.