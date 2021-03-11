20 Retirement Terms You Should Know

For example, an employer may match 100% of your contributions, up to 3% of your salary. If you earned $50,000 per year, that means your employer would match up to $1,500 of your 401(k) contributions. There is no set formula, so be sure to check with your company.

3. Annuities

An annuity is a contract you make with an insurance company or financial services firm. In exchange for one or several contributions in the present, the company agrees to provide future income (usually with some amount of interest) for a set number of years—or the rest of your life. Because of the certainty they offer, annuities are a popular option for people who want to receive reliable income in retirement when they no longer earn a salary.