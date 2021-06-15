20 Years in the Stock Market Could Be the Difference Between $0 and $359,000

One of the best ways for beginners to get broad market exposure is by investing in an index fund. These are collections of stocks and bonds you purchase as one package. If you invest in an S&P 500 index fund, you're instantly gaining ownership in the 500 U.S. companies that make up the index.

Index funds let you enjoy the gains of established companies without any one of them becoming overweighted in your portfolio. It's also an affordable way to invest in many companies compared to purchasing stock in each company individually.

