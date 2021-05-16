20 Years in the Stock Market Could Be the Difference Between $0 and $630,025

If you're not an experienced stock market investor, you might be hesitant about jumping in, fearing that you'll see your holdings implode during a market crash or simply that you'll pick the wrong stocks. Those things can happen, but they're risks that can be managed.

Stock of good companies that head south during a market crash have always headed back up once the market recovers. Corrections and crashes happen every few years, and despite them, the stock market has averaged annual growth of around 10% over many decades. And you can avoid picking the wrong stocks by just picking all (or most) of them -- via index funds.

So let's look at what long-term investing in the stock market can do for you.

How does $630,025 sound?