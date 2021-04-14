2021 Hurricane Season Looks “Above Average” So Far

CSU will issue hurricane forecast updates on June 3, July 8 and Aug. 5.

NOAA Will Issue Hurricane Prediction in May

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) will issue its initial 2021 hurricane season outlook in late May 2021.

This year’s NOAA prediction will use new numbers for an “average” season: 14 named storms and seven hurricanes, including three major hurricanes (Category 3, 4 or 5). The previous average was 12 named storms, six hurricanes and 3 major hurricanes.

The NOAA’s definition of “average” has increased because it’s now using a 30-year period of record from 1991 to 2020. The previous 30-year period used storms from 1981 to 2010.

“Major hurricanes” are defined as Category 3, 4 or 5 based on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale. Hurricanes that fall in these categories have sustained winds above 111 miles per hour, which can cause catastrophic damage that could result in power outages and leave residential areas uninhabitable for several days to months.