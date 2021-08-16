$20K or More to Expand Your Family? How to Pay for Adoption

To manage the costs, experts recommend families plan ahead and tap multiple types of financing, from fundraising to borrowing. Here are strategies to consider.

Start with a plan

If you’re working with an adoption agency, you’ll typically receive a list of costs before applying, says Blake Jones, an adoptive parent, certified financial planner and founder of Pomegranate Financial, a Utah-based financial planning firm.

Use that information to create a timeline of the expenses you’ll have over the next six to 18 months before signing the adoption application, he says.

Then, look at financial resources you have access to — savings, home equity, grants — and align what you have with when you may need it, advises Jones.

Building up your savings is the best option, says Marta Shen, a certified financial planner at Spring Street Financial of Raymond James in Atlanta and an adoptive parent who advises clients on managing adoption costs. Repaying a loan on top of new-parent expenses like child care can be financially stressful, she says.