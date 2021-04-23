21 Credit Cards With Lounge Access

The $550 annual fee Platinum Card offers a welcome bonus for first-time cardholders:Earn 75,000 Membership Rewards® Points after you spend $5,000 on purchases on your new Card in your first 6 months of Card Membership. Plus, earn 10x points on eligible purchases on your new Card at U.S. Gas Stations and U.S. Supermarkets, on up to $15,000 in combined purchases, during your first 6 months of Card Membership. That’s an additional 9 points on top of the 1 point you earn for these purchases. Flights booked directly with airlines or with American Express Travel earn 5 Membership Rewards points per dollar spent (up to $500,000 per year, then 1 point per dollar). This 5 points per dollar bonus also applies to prepaid hotel stays booked through Amex Travel. All other purchases earn 1 point per dollar. (rates and fees)