21 Credit Cards With Lounge Access

The flashiest incentives offered by some travel credit cards are the airport lounge access benefits. For those who would rather spend their pre-flight time relaxing in a cozy lounge with free food and drinks, there are several card options available.
Other common travel benefits that come with cards that offer lounge access include no foreign transaction fees, statement credits for application fees to Global Entry or TSA PreCheck and travel and purchase protection such as trip cancellation insurance, though exact benefits vary by card. Beware hanging out at lounges for fun is frowned upon; same-day travel on associated airlines is usually required to access any in-network lounge.
Being a cardmember alone may not be enough to get you into a lounge. You may need to enroll in a lounge membership program before you receive your lounge benefits. See your card details for more information.
American Express
American Express currently has a number of cards that offer lounge benefits. Priority Pass is a popular network, and some cardholders can get access to the luxurious Centurion Lounges and even Delta SkyClubs when flying Delta same-day.
The Platinum Card® from American Express
The Platinum Card from American Express advertises access to more lounges around the world than any other credit card. Cardholders can access over 1,300 lounges in 140 countries through the Global Lounge Collection and the Priority Pass network, plus American Express Centurion lounges. Cardholders can also access Delta SkyClub lounges when flying Delta same-day.
The $550 annual fee Platinum Card offers a welcome bonus for first-time cardholders:Earn 75,000 Membership Rewards® Points after you spend $5,000 on purchases on your new Card in your first 6 months of Card Membership. Plus, earn 10x points on eligible purchases on your new Card at U.S. Gas Stations and U.S. Supermarkets, on up to $15,000 in combined purchases, during your first 6 months of Card Membership. That’s an additional 9 points on top of the 1 point you earn for these purchases. Flights booked directly with airlines or with American Express Travel earn 5 Membership Rewards points per dollar spent (up to $500,000 per year, then 1 point per dollar). This 5 points per dollar bonus also applies to prepaid hotel stays booked through Amex Travel. All other purchases earn 1 point per dollar. (rates and fees)
The Business Platinum Card® from American Express
Similar to the Platinum Card, the Business Platinum Card provides access to the Global Lounge Collection and Priority Pass network with over 1,300 lounges in 140 countries and counting, American Express Centurion lounges and Delta SkyClub lounges when flying Delta same-day.
The Business Platinum Card is ideal for business owners who have large expenses. The annual fee $595 is only slightly more than the personal Platinum Card. Cardholders also receive a healthy welcome bonus: Earn 100,000 Membership Rewards® points after you spend $15,000 on eligible purchases with the Business Platinum Card within the first 3 months of Card Membership. (rates & fees)
Hilton Honors American Express Surpass® Card
The Hilton Honors Surpass Card offers ten complimentary visits to lounges in the Priority Pass network each year. Every following visit requires a fee.
This card’s annual fee is relatively low at only $95 . Other benefits include 12 Hilton Honors Bonus points per dollar spent on reservations made within the Hilton hotel portfolio (non bonused spending earns 3 points per dollar), plus complimentary Hilton Honors Gold status. (rates & fees)
The Hilton Honors American Express Business Card
The Hilton Honors American Express Business Card offers ten annual complimentary Priority Pass visits. Each following visit requires a fee.
The card’s annual fee is $95 . Additional benefits include 12 Hilton Honors points per dollar spent on purchases made with hotels and resorts in the Hilton portfolio (non bonused spending earns 3 points per dollar) and complimentary Hilton Honors Gold status. (rates & fees)
Hilton Honors Aspire Card from American Express*
The Hilton Honors Aspire Card has a more lucrative lounge benefit with unlimited access to over 1,200 lounges worldwide in the Priority Pass network. Cardholders are also allotted up to two guests per visit at no additional cost.
The annual fee for the Aspire Card is higher than that of the Surpass at $450 a year. Frequent fliers can justify that cost by receiving a $250 annual credit that supplements incidental fees like checked baggage for one qualifying airline of your choice that you must select each year. Cardholders also receive complimentary Hilton Honors Diamond status and a welcome bonus: Earn 150,000 Hilton Honors Bonus Points after you spend $4,000 in purchases on the Card within your first 3 months of Card Membership.
Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant American Express® Card
Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant cardholders receive a Priority Pass Select membership with unlimited access and up to two guests per visit within the Priority Pass network.
The Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant Card is ideal for people who frequent Marriott Bonvoy hotels. Eligible purchases at participating Marriott Bonvoy hotels earns the cardholder up to $300 in statement credits, which helps make the card’s $450 annual fee worthwhile. Other benefits include a Free Night Award after each account anniversary and a welcome bonus: Earn 125,000 bonus Marriott Bonvoy points after you use your new Card to make $5,000 in purchases within the first 3 months. Plus, earn up to $200 in Statement Credits for eligible purchases at U.S. Restaurants within the first 6 months of Card Membership. Offer Expires 5/12/2021. (rates and fees)
Delta SkyMiles® Reserve American Express Card
The Delta SkyMiles Reserve card from American Express is best for frequent Delta fliers. It offers complimentary access to the Delta Sky Club and the Centurion Lounge when flying Delta same-day. Two one-time guest passes to the Delta Sky Club are allotted each year. Guest passes to the Centurion Lounge are available for a per-visit fee.
First-time cardholders can take advantage of a welcome bonus: Limited Time Offer: Earn 80,000 bonus miles and 20,000 Medallion® Qualification Miles (MQMs) after you spend $5,000 in purchases on your new Card in your first 3 months. Offer expires 4/28/2021. Other benefits include 3 Delta miles per dollar spent on Delta flights and vacations (1 point per dollar on non bonused spending), the first checked bag free when flying Delta, priority boarding on Delta flights and 20% back on Delta in-flight purchases with your card. (rates & fees)
Delta SkyMiles® Reserve Business American Express Card
The Delta SkyMiles Reserve Business Card’s offerings reflect those of the regular Reserve card. Cardholders have complimentary access to the Delta Sky Club and Centurion Lounge when their Delta flight is booked with their Reserve card with two one-time guest passes to the Delta Sky Club per year.
The Business card has an annual fee of $550 and offers the following welcome bonus for first-time cardholders: Limited Time Offer: Earn 80,000 bonus miles, 20,000 Medallion® Qualification Miles (MQMs), and a $200 statement credit after spending $5,000 in purchases on your new Card in your first 3 months. Offer Ends 4/28/21. Cardholders are also eligible to earn 1.5 Delta miles per dollar on eligible purchases of $5,000 or more (an additional 0.5 Delta miles per dollar spent). A maximum of 50,000 bonus miles can be earned in this way each calendar year. (rates & fees)
Delta SkyMiles® Platinum American Express Card
The Delta SkyMiles Platinum Card does not offer complimentary access to the Delta Sky Club, but it does allow cardholders to purchase exclusive day passes for $39 per person per visit, a perk that even at a higher price point is no longer available to the ticketed public.
Other benefits include a generous welcome bonus: Limited Time Offer: Earn 90,000 bonus miles after you spend $3,000 in purchases on your new Card in your first 3 months. Offer expires 4/28/2021. This card charges a $250 annual fee. (rates & fees)
Bank of America
Bank of America’s only current card offering with lounge access is affiliated with Alaska Airlines. It’s a solid offering for those who frequently fly Alaska Airlines via its hubs.
Alaska Airlines Visa Signature® credit card*
Alaska Airlines Visa cardholders receive a 50% discount on Alaska Lounge day passes. It’s one of the smallest networks, however, with only five airport lounges in the U.S.
Frequent Alaska Airlines fliers can benefit from the Visa card’s welcome bonus: Limited time offer! 50,000 bonus miles + Alaska's Famous Companion Fare from $121 ($99 plus taxes and fees from just $22). To earn the bonus simply make purchases of $2,000 or more within the first 90 days of opening your account. This card also has one of the lowest annual fees of only $75.
Barclays
Barclays has an interesting collection of cards with lounge access that includes the notable Mastercard Black and Gold cards.
Miles & More® World Elite Mastercard®*
The Miles & More World Elite Mastercard is affiliated with Lufthansa and partner airlines. This card has a modest lounge benefit with two complimentary Lufthansa Business Lounge Vouchers after each account anniversary. This card has a moderate annual fee.
Cardholders can redeem miles earned through points for flight awards or upgrades on Lufthansa, Austrian Airlines, Brussels Airlines, Star Alliance Airlines and other partners.
Mastercard® Black Card* and Mastercard® Gold Card*
The Mastercard Black and Mastercard Gold cards are known for their luxurious designs and heavy weight. Both offer a complimentary membership to the Priority Pass lounge network with over 1,200 lounges worldwide. Both cards charge high annual fees in comparison to the benefits they offer.
Both cards advertise a strong airfare redemption rate with a 2% dollar value of total rewards points. Other luxurious benefits include a 24/7 concierge service and access to exclusive Mastercard Priceless travel excursions.
Chase
Chase has four cards that offer lounge benefits, two of which provide access to the Priority Pass network and two of which are affiliated with United Club lounges.
Chase Sapphire Reserve®
Chase Sapphire Reserve cardholders have access to the Priority Pass network with over 1,200 lounges worldwide. Both primary cardholders and authorized users are eligible and they can each bring up to two guests per lounge visit.
Chase Sapphire Reserve’s annual fee is $550, but cardholders can help justify that high cost by receiving a $300 annual travel credit as reimbursement for travel purchases. New cardholders receive a welcome bonus: Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening.
United Club℠ Infinite Card
Another option from Chase is the United Club Infinite card—ideal for domestic and international travelers who frequently fly United. Cardholders have access to over 45 United Club lounges and affiliated Star Alliance lounges worldwide. Travel companions are welcome into any lounge.
The United Club Infinite card offers a $525 annual fee. Cardholders earn 4 United miles per dollar spent on United purchases, plus 2 United miles per dollar spent on other travel and restaurant purchases. All other purchases earn 1 mile per dollar.
United℠ Explorer Card
The United Explorer Card has limited lounge access for frequent United fliers. Cardholders are allotted two one-time passes to United Club lounges in the first year and after each cardmember anniversary.
The Explorer Card has one of the lowest annual fees with a $0 Intro for First Year, then $95annual fee. New cardholders can take advantage of a welcome bonus: Earn 40,000 bonus miles after you spend $2,000 on purchases in the first 3 months your account is open. Plus, an additional 25,000 bonus miles after you spend $10,000 in the first 6 months
Citi
Citi Bank currently has two cards in its collection that offer lounge access.
Citi® / AAdvantage® Executive World Elite Mastercard®*
For fans of the Admirals Club, the Executive World Elite Mastercard provides access to nearly 50 Admirals Club lounges worldwide for cardholders and immediate family (or up to two travel companions). Other lounges with which American Airlines has reciprocal access privileges are also accessible by the primary cardholder only.
The real advantage for those who want an Admirals Club membership is that the annual fee is only $450 (less than the annual cost to an individual Admirals Club membership). New cardholders can receive a welcome bonus: Earn 50,000 American Airlines AAdvantage® bonus miles after making $5,000 in purchases within the first 3 months of account opening. Plus, Admiral's Club® membership
Citi Prestige® Card*
The Citi Prestige Card provides a complimentary membership to the Priority Pass lounge network for cardholders and authorized users. Up to two guests and immediate family are allowed.
The $495 for the primary cardmember.
$75 for each authorized user annual fee is worthwhile to those using the $250 travel credit that cardholders earn with eligible travel purchases, especially after considering all of the other benefits this card offers. Supermarket and restaurant purchases are also eligible for the credit until December 2021.
HSBC
HSBC has only one card in its arsenal with lounge benefits.
HSBC Premier World Elite Mastercard®*
Premier World Elite cardholders receive complimentary unlimited access to over 1,000 lounges using LoungeKey. Up to one guest is allowed per visit.
Other travel benefits include up to $400 a year in travel credits for all airfare, hotels, and car rentals booked through HSBC Travel and 10% off hotels booked through Expedia, Agoda or Onefinestay. This card charges a$395; each authorized user $65 per year annual fee.
U.S. Bank
U.S. Bank has a few credit cards in their collection with two that offer a variety of lounge access.
SkyPass Visa Signature and Select Signature Cards*
The SkyPass Visa Signature Card and the SkyPass Select Visa Signature’s benefits are best for frequent fliers with Korean Air. Cardholders receive two Korean Air Lounge coupons each year, which allows complimentary access. Korean Air lounges are only available in Korean Air gateway cities between North America and Seoul.
Note that the SkyPass Visas are only available to U.S. residents.
U.S. Bank Altitude Reserve Visa Infinite® Card*
Cardholders of the $400 annual fee Altitude Reserve Visa Infinite Card receive a complimentary Priority Pass Select membership with access to over 1,200 lounges worldwide. Cardholders are allotted four free visits within their membership year and four free guest passes.
One big perk for the Altitude Reserve Visa is the $325 maximum annual credit for eligible travel purchases. This card is exclusive to U.S. Bank customers. Card shoppers who don’t already have an account with U.S. Bank may prefer a different travel rewards card.
United Nations Federal Credit Union (UNFCU)
UNFCU is a small network of credit unions with only three locations in the country. They have one credit card that offers lounge benefits.
Elite Credit Card*
The Elite Credit Card from UNFCU offers a complimentary Priority Pass Select membership and five free visits annually. The Priority Pass network has over 1,200 lounges worldwide.
The Elite card has one of the lowest fees of the cards on this list. Other benefits include no foreign transaction fees and 2 reward points for every dollar spent on groceries, restaurants and food delivery services. While the UNFCU is a credit card union that requires membership, anyone who joins the United Nations Association of the USA qualifies. Memberships are $50 per year for ongoing membership, $25 the first year and members under 26 are free.
Bottom Line
There are five cards that offer the best bang for your buck. They have access to the largest lounge networks, plus other lucrative benefits that help make up for the annual fee:
- Chase Sapphire Reserve Card
- The Platinum Card from American Express
- Hilton Honors Aspire Card
- Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant Card
- Citi Prestige Card
The Priority Pass network is the most common lounge network offered by travel rewards credit cards. It’s best for frequent fliers who are not tied to any specific airline or even domestic or international route.
These cards offer a complimentary membership with unlimited access. Beware, however, that the poorly-designed Priority Pass app might list lounges that are closed or actually part of the network. The fine print will read that the lounge is closed, but as Priority Pass doesn’t own the lounges, the lounges subscribed to its program can change their individual policies—something some travelers have found most annoying during the COVID-19 pandemic.
- The Platinum Card
- The Business Platinum Card
- Hilton Honors Aspire Card
- Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant Card
- Chase Sapphire Reserve Card
- Citi Prestige Card
- Mastercard Black Card
- Mastercard Gold Card
For customers on a budget, these six cards have the annual fees of less than $100:
- Hilton Honors Surpass Card
- United Explorer Card
- Alaska Airlines Visa Signature Card
- Miles & More World Elite Mastercard
- SkyPass Visa Signature Card
- Elite Credit Card
For travelers seeking access to a nicer waiting area pre-flight, lounge access benefits from credit cards can be a huge plus. Luckily, a large array of options provide something likely to fit the needs of just about everyone.
