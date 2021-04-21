22 Million Seniors Wish They'd Considered This Major Retirement Expense

You'll want to begin investing in a Roth early if you don't want to worry about taxes in retirement. While you can roll over a traditional account to a Roth, you'll have to pay taxes on the converted funds, and a five-year rule could prevent you from taking money out of your new Roth account penalty-free for a half-decade after you've done a rollover.

If you're already nearing retirement and a Roth conversion doesn't make sense for you because of these downsides, it's important to understand exactly what your tax burden will be as a retiree before you quit working.

If it turns out that you can't live the lifestyle you expect on your after-tax retirement income, you'll have some tough choices to make about whether to continue working and saving for longer before retiring. It can be disappointing to discover this, but it's far better to find it out early while you still have time to change course than to find yourself living with financial regrets after leaving the working world for good.

