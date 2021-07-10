25% of Americans Expect No Social Security Benefits in Retirement

The good news is that Social Security's trust funds could make it possible to keep up with scheduled benefits for many years. The bad news is that once those trust funds run dry, Social Security may have to slash benefits.

And to be clear, that time frame isn't so far off. Recent estimates projected that those trust funds would run out of money by 2035, though the pandemic may have accelerated things given the number of people who were out of work last year and therefore weren't contributing to Social Security via payroll taxes.

So where does all of this leave today's workers?

Well, on a positive note, Social Security isn't in danger of running out of money completely, and it should manage to pay benefits to some degree even once its trust funds run out. On the other hand, there's a very real possibility that benefits will have to be slashed in the not-so-distant future, and that's something today's workers should be mindful of.

That said, nobody should be relying on Social Security as a sole income source to cover retirement expenses. Those benefits, even if they're not reduced, will only replace about 40% of the average earner's pre-retirement income.