27 Loan Terminologies You Must Know

When you apply for a loan and receive funds, you are the borrower. As the borrower, you’ll have to repay the loan according to the loan terms agreed upon.

3. Borrower Default

Defaulting on a loan occurs when a borrower doesn’t pay back the loan as promised. If you’re a couple of days late on your payment, the lender might be willing to work with you. However, if they try to reach out to you for months and you don’t respond, they may send your debt to a debt collector. The debt collector could report you to the credit bureaus, which would harm your credit.

When a debt is considered in default varies by the lender and type of debt. For example, federal student loans are not considered to be in default until they are nine months past due. To find out when your loan would be considered in default, reach out to your lender or read the terms of the loan.

4. Collateral