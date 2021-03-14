3.14 Easy Ways to Retire a Millionaire

March 14 is National Pi Day, when math nerds take center stage. There's also no better time to get your finances on track.

Retiring a millionaire is within reach for many investors, even if you're not already wealthy. You don't necessarily need to save a lot each month to reach millionaire status, but you'll need the right strategy.

In honor of Pi Day, there are endless ways to save more for retirement (see what we did there?). And these 3(.14) strategies can put you on the path to becoming a millionaire.

1. Start saving early

When time is on your side, it becomes significantly easier to save a lot of money. For example, say you began saving at age 20 with a goal of reaching $1 million in savings by age 67. If you were earning an 8% annual return on your investments, you'd need to save just under $200 per month to reach your goal. On the other hand, if you waited until age 40 to begin saving, you'd need to sock away around $1,000 per month, all other factors remaining the same.