3.14 Ways to Start Investing

When you buy an ETF, you'll get instant diversification since your money gives you a very small ownership stake in all the stocks the fund owns. And if you pick one that tracks the S&P, these funds have provided pretty consistent returns over the long haul, limiting your risk.

3. Purchase individual stocks

If you want to beat the stock market, buying an ETF or the investments available in a 401(k) probably isn't the way to do it. These types of investments aren't designed to outperform the market as a whole, but rather to mimic its performance (or the performance of specific sectors of it).

If you buy shares of individual companies, on the other hand, your fortunes can rise or fall with the business -- and sometimes rise dramatically if you're smart about which stocks you purchase. When you're willing to put in the time to develop an investment thesis and make smart choices about investing for the long term, this can be the best way to really maximize the wealth-building powers investing can offer.

.14 Buy fractional shares

So, what's the .14 mean? It's simple: Buy fractional shares.