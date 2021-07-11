3 401(k) Mistakes I Regret Making

First, the target date fund I had my money in wasn't very aggressive. As such, the returns in my 401(k) that year weren't much to write home about. Had I chosen a different fund or set of funds, I probably would've grown my contributions into a lot more money.

Secondly, 401(k) funds charge fees that can range from modest to expensive. The target date fund I was in fell into the latter category, and so I lost money needlessly by paying hefty fees for an investment that wasn't even getting me toward my goals.

Once I recognized my mistake, I moved my money around and put it into funds that worked better for me. Some of those funds still charged expensive fees, but I at least felt that their strategies aligned with my long-term goals and were conducive to meeting them.

Take good care of your 401(k)

Saving in a 401(k) is an important step toward securing your retirement. But if you're going to participate in one of these plans, don't make the same errors I did. Instead, sign up right away, fight for a match if you're not offered one off the bat, and pay close attention to how your money is invested to achieve optimal growth while keeping your fees to a minimum.

