3 Best Dividend Stocks for Retirement

Yes, Disney suffered immensely during the pandemic as it had to close down its theme parks and cruise ships. Fiscal year 2020 showed the worst results ever -- and yet the stock roared 73.7% higher from April 2020 to April 2021. In 2019, before the pandemic hit, more than 178 million people visited Disney parks worldwide -- and those people were dropping a whole lot of moola into the company's coffers.

The parks are now reopening, and Disney is raising prices. And if you must take the kids to Disney (and of course you must!), you're going to pay higher prices, which means even more money for the media company. Consumers may not like the higher costs, but when the kids are screaming to try the new rides and get pictures with Ariel, is price really an issue?

The company's future extends beyond its theme parks and cruise ships: Disney is a content-creation machine and a media juggernaut that plans to release 100 new titles a year for the next several years.