3 Best Ways to Invest for Retirement

One of the best features of 401(k) investing is that the money comes directly out of your paycheck and gets automatically invested on your behalf. That means that once you go through the one-time effort to set up your contributions and investments, they can continue as long as you're employed by the same company. It also means that once you get used to making the contributions, you just might find you're not missing the money that you're putting to work for you.

Another great feature of 401(k)-type investing is that there are pretty high annual contribution limits. In 2021, most people under age 50 can contribute $19,500 per year, while those age 50+ are generally eligible to sock away as much as $26,000. Combine those fairly high limits with automatic investing direct from your paycheck, and your 401(k) could easily become the largest source of your retirement savings.

In addition, 401(k)-type plans are tax-advantaged. In all such plans, money inside the account can grow tax deferred. In traditional-style plans, you get an immediate tax deduction for contributing, but the money gets taxed as ordinary income when you withdraw it. In Roth-style plans, you pay full income tax on money you contribute, but you can withdraw your money completely tax free once you reach age 59 1/2.