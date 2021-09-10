3 Better Ways to Save for Retirement Than a 401(k)

You need a high-deductible health insurance plan to contribute to an HSA. That's one with a deductible of $1,400 or more for an individual or $2,800 or more for a family in 2021. If you're eligible, you can open an HSA with any provider you like. Some keep your money in cash while others enable you to invest your savings to help it grow more quickly.

You're allowed to contribute up to $3,600 to an HSA in 2021 if you have an individual plan or $7,200 if you have a family plan. But just like traditional retirement accounts, these limits can change from year to year.

3. Self-employed retirement accounts

Self-employed retirement accounts, like SEP IRAs and solo 401(k)s, are available to anyone who earns income from a business of their own. This includes side hustles. These accounts offer much higher contribution limits than traditional 401(k)s and IRAs, and they give you complete control over what you want to invest in.