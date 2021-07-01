3 Better Ways to Save for Retirement Than a Traditional 401(k)

Roth IRA contribution limits tend to be on the lower end, with the maximum contribution for 2021 set at $6,000 if you're under 50 and $7,000 if you're over 50. This is why it's especially important to ensure you max out, or at least come close to maxing out, your Roth IRA every year. Consistent contributions can lead to exceptionally large balances over decades of compound interest, which, in a rising-tax-rate environment, is going to make your tax-free Roth account a particularly valuable asset.

2. Health Savings Account

A common "off-label" use for the popular Health Savings Account (HSA) is to use it as an extension of your Roth IRA. Earners who have the means to fund their health expenditures through other savings can use their HSA to invest tax-free for retirement, because all contributions compound tax-free and are withdrawn tax-free, as long as you use the money to cover qualified medical expenses -- which the IRS carefully defines.