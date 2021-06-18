3 Big Investing Mistakes to Avoid in Your 50s

3. Forgetting about dividend stocks

Seniors are often told to load up on bonds, not just because they're less volatile than stocks, but also because they pay interest, which can serve as a nice backup income stream. But bonds aren't your only option for ongoing income. If you buy dividend stocks, those, too, can pay you on a regular basis and give you added income as a senior.

In fact, one thing you may want to do is buy dividend stocks in your 50s and reinvest your dividends while you're still working. Then, once you retire, you can start collecting those dividends and use them to pay living expenses, as needed.

Your 50s can be an exciting period of life, and if you play your cards right, they can also be the decade during which you truly secure your retirement. Avoid these mistakes, and you'll put yourself in a great position to enjoy your senior years to the fullest.

The $16,728 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook