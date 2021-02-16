3 Blunders to Steer Clear of for a Relaxing Retirement

You've reached retirement! And after saving for years for this epic goal, you want a fun and relaxing experience.

You've done all that you can in terms of saving, but you may be wondering if it's enough. Here are three crucial things you can do once you've reached retirement age that will help make your money last as long as possible.

1. Taking Social Security at the wrong time

Your full retirement age is either 66, 67, or somewhere in between, depending on when you were born. But you can take Social Security as early as age 62 or delay it as late as age 70. Taking your monthly payment earlier than your full retirement age will give you a lower amount, while delaying it will give you a larger amount. This can have a big effect on the amount of income you collect from the system over your lifetime.