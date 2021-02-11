3 Budget Apps for Couples Who Want to Align on Money

Part of being empathetic is remembering that you and your partner have had a different set of financial experiences, says Coambs, who’s also a marriage and family therapist based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Even if you two have similar financial backgrounds, he says, "there are still going to be subtle micro-differences in what you prioritize or value."

Ideally, you and your partner will get to the point where you can get "financially naked," as Coambs puts it. That means no one is worried about criticism or judgment about their money and what they do with it, he says, and there’s a "shared sense of future direction around finances."

Achieving that kind of transparency is a massive undertaking for many couples, Coambs says. Before using a shared budget app and disclosing your finances, agree to a no-judgment policy. If it turns out that you or your partner can’t quite swing that, maybe it’s not the time to budget together.

At that point, Coambs says you may want to work on "building the relational skills that are needed to feel safe and secure with each other." That could mean working on communication, listening and empathy or addressing past traumas.

How to get the most from the app