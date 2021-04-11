3 Cathie Wood Stocks That Are Better Than Bitcoin

For a lot of investors, though, ARK's position in so much Bitcoin is a bit misleading.

See, ARK funds are actively managed exchange-traded funds, which by definition means Wood and her fund managers will sell them when it looks like there's no upside left. As such, these stakes are more of a speculative trade and less of an actual commitment to the premise of cryptocurrency. They only have value to any ARK fund as long as they're growing at an arbitrary price, but instability is one of the last things you want in any currency.

That's not to suggest there's something wrong with a little speculating. But if you're going to make serious investment bets, it just makes so much more sense to start -- and maybe even finish -- with names you can make at least some sort of earnings-based and growth-based assessment of.