3 Cathie Wood Stocks That Are Better Than Dogecoin

The big takeaway for investors is this isn't a pick most would have come across if they were just looking for a familiar name to trade. You have to check under the obscure rocks too.

Just follow the queen of speculation

David Butler (Ark Innovation ETF): Those interested in Dogecoin clearly have an appetite for risk. If you want investment exposure to speculative, future-oriented investments, you don't even need a particular stock. Just buy Wood's ARK Innovation ETF. It might not be as exciting as Dogecoin, but its performance is grounded in something more tangible and understandable than the flurry of cryptocurrencies. It's based on the performance of companies.

Wood goes after the businesses at the purported forefront of new industries. If you have it in your head that you want to invest in the future, just invest in her fund. She has several to choose from, but the simple ARK Innovation ETF is all you need. Its holdings include Tesla, Square, Teladoc Health, Zoom (NASDAQ: ZM), and Zillow (NASDAQ: Z).