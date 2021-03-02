3 Changes to Social Security You May Not Know About

Full retirement age was originally set at 65. But the 1983 amendments gradually moved FRA back for those born in 1943 or later. And for those born in 1955 or after, FRA is actually moving up slowly from 66 to 67, with anyone born in 1960 or later not eligible for their standard benefit until 67.

For those who still think of 65 as the standard age of retirement, this big change to Social Security could mean you must either wait longer than planned to claim benefits or accept a permanent reduction in the size of your checks due to early filing penalties.

2. A portion of benefits became taxable for some recipients

The 1983 amendments also ushered in another change. Originally, Social Security benefits weren't taxable. But because of these amendments, up to 50% of Social Security income became subject to federal income tax starting in 1984.