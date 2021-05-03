3 Changes to Social Security You Probably Didn't Know About

The consequence is that benefits have lost as much as 30% of their value in just two decades. Sadly, because there were no changes to the law that prompted this, many people didn't really take notice.

3. The IRS is taking its cut from more retirees than ever

Social Security benefits aren't taxed until qualifying income hits a certain limit.

But the limit at which benefits become taxable isn't indexed to inflation. That means as incomes naturally rise over time due to wage growth, an ever-increasing number of retirees will find their earnings cross the limit, and they'll end up owing taxes on Social Security to the IRS.

As many as 50% of seniors have already found themselves in this boat, and this number only grows each year.

What can you do about these changes?