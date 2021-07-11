3 Changes to Social Security You Probably Didn't Know

Another thing you should know is that you can only earn a maximum of four work credits per year. But that's not a new rule.

Know your Social Security details

There's a good chance Social Security will end up being an important source of income for you once you retire, and so it's important to stay informed of changes to the program. Keeping tabs on those changes might also help you better manage your money. For example, if you earn a high enough income to be affected by a rising wage cap, that's the sort of thing you should plan for.

Even if retirement is many years away, it pays to read up on how Social Security works. Understanding its nuances will put you in a better position to make the most of it when the time comes.

