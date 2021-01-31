3 Cheap Investments That Are Better Than Penny Stocks

Index funds are generally low-cost because they're not actively managed. They mirror the indexes they follow, so they don't require a portfolio manager to decide which stocks to include in the fund.

This type of investment is perfect for someone who wants to take a low-risk, hands-off investing approach. Each index fund can contain dozens or hundreds of stocks (or more), so your portfolio is instantly diversified. You also won't need to choose individual stocks or decide whether to buy or sell investments. All you need to do is invest in your index fund, and let it take care of the rest for you.

3. ETFs

ETFs, or exchange-traded funds, are very similar to index funds. They're collections of stocks grouped together into a single investment.

The biggest difference between index funds and ETFs is how they're sold. Index funds can only be bought or sold at the end of the trading day, while ETFs can be traded throughout the day like stocks. This difference mainly affects people who trade regularly, however, not long-term investors.