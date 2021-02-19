3 Cheap Investments That Could Make You Rich

This investing strategy makes it easy to get started investing, even if you don't have much cash to spare. It also makes it more affordable to create a diversified portfolio.

When you invest in individual stocks, it's best to invest in at least 10 to 15 different stocks from multiple industries. If you're paying hundreds of dollars per share, that adds up quickly. But with fractional shares, you can create a well-diversified portfolio for less than $100.

The downside to fractional shares is that when you own less stock, you also see lower overall earnings. However, investing in fractional shares is far better than doing nothing. This strategy can help you get started investing a little at a time, and if you continue to invest consistently, you'll see higher returns.

High prices don't have to be a roadblock to investing. By investing strategically and choosing low-cost options, you can build wealth while limiting your spending.

