3 Clear Signs You're Ready to Tap Social Security

How much do you need the money?

When you start taking Social Security may ultimately come down to need. If your spouse is still working and can cover your expenses, or if you have a pension, it could also make delaying it more possible. But not having any of these income sources to draw on -- or enough saved -- may determine when you apply for your Social Security benefit.

If you can work as long as possible, you could avoid taking it early, but an unexpected expense or event could derail those plans. And in that situation, Social Security may be a lifeline to help pay your bills.

When to turn on your Social Security income stream is a big decision. And while there may be an optimal time, other factors that you can't control could affect your choice. So planning for what you can control -- while being flexible with the things you can't -- will help you get the most out of this benefit.

