 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
spotlight

3 common myths about credit scores and what you really need to know

  • Updated
  • 0
3 common myths about credit scores and what you really need to know
Lee Enterprises

What do you know about your credit score? PennyWise Podcast host Teri Barr is talking with Kimberly Palmer, a personal finance expert with NerdWallet, to learn why it's important to understand some of the "myths" surrounding your credit score.

Kimberly takes us through a new survey showing most of us admit to not knowing enough, including confusion about the top three credit score myths. We talk about those and get you the right answers, too.

Past Pennywise episodes with Kimberly as the guest:

People are also reading…

More from Kimberly on NerdWallet:

Support the show: https://omny.fm/shows/pennywise

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

What to Watch for in the US Jobs Report

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News