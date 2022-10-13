3 common myths about credit scores and what you really need to know

What do you know about your credit score? PennyWise Podcast host Teri Barr is talking with Kimberly Palmer, a personal finance expert with NerdWallet, to learn why it's important to understand some of the "myths" surrounding your credit score.

Kimberly takes us through a new survey showing most of us admit to not knowing enough, including confusion about the top three credit score myths. We talk about those and get you the right answers, too.

Past Pennywise episodes with Kimberly as the guest:

More from Kimberly on NerdWallet:

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.