3 Common Retirement-Planning Mistakes -- and How to Fix Them

A good rule of thumb is to retire with 10 to 12 times your ending salary saved. If you earn $100,000 a year, then yes, you may want to aim to retire with $1 million. But if you earn $50,000 a year, you could end up living a very comfortable lifestyle as a senior if you manage to close out your career with $500,000 to $600,000 in your IRA or 401(k) plan.

3. Forgetting about taxes

A lot of people figure their taxes will go down in retirement, or that they won't need to pay the IRS any money at all. But that's far from true.

First of all, retirement plan withdrawals count as taxable income if you don't have a Roth savings plan. Also, Social Security benefits can be taxable, depending on your total income. And then there are pension payments -- if you're fortunate enough to have some to look forward to, you should expect to pay taxes on them as well.