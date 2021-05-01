3 Common Retirement Regrets and What to Do About Them

Not surprisingly, 62 is the most popular age for seniors to claim their benefits, since it means waiting the least amount of time to get that money. There's just one problem: If you file for benefits at 62, you'll sentence yourself to a lower payday from Social Security throughout retirement.

You're entitled to your full monthly Social Security benefit based on your personal earnings history once you reach what's known as full retirement age, which is either 66, 67, or somewhere in between, depending on the year you were born. If you file at the age of 62 with a full retirement age of 67, you'll shrink your monthly benefit by 30% and then get stuck with that lower payout for the rest of your life. Ouch.