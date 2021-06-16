3 Considerations for an Early Retirement

Are you considering retiring early? Deciding that you will leave work before your full retirement age (FRA) is something that you may be emotionally ready for. But are you financially ready?

Making sure that you can live out your retirement years in comfort instead of strain is crucial before making this huge choice. And you should be sure to factor in these three things.

1. How much will your Social Security be lowered?

If you retire at your FRA, you should be eligible for your standard benefit. You get a benefit increase if you delay taking it, but your monthly check is decreased if you take it early. How much depends on your age.

For example, if your FRA is 66, you will receive 75% of your standard benefit. If you take Social Security at age 62 and you will get 70% of your benefit at age 62 if your FRA is age 67.