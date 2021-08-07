3 Costly Social Security Mistakes You Can Fix If You Hurry

Now, it's not always a bad move to claim at a younger age. You'll get smaller monthly checks, but you'll get more of them. If you need the money to pay your bills sooner, or don't believe you'll live into your late 70s or beyond -- the breakeven age at which you'll get more out of the program by waiting -- you may be right to start taking Social Security early.

But if those conditions don't apply to you, and you did claim before your full retirement age, you could be short-changing yourself.

However, it is possible to withdraw your Social Security application and go back to not taking benefits for a few years -- as long as it's been no more than one year since you first signed up for them. You'll also have to repay any money you've received from the program so far. This includes benefits any of your family members have received based on your work record as well, so you'll need their permission to do this.